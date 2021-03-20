Menu

79-year-old man shot in deputy-involved shooting dies from injuries

Pasco County released bodycam footage after a 79-year-old man was shot by deputies.
Officer shooting 3-20-21
Posted at 6:23 PM, Mar 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 20:02:27-04

HUDSON, Fla- — Pasco County released bodycam footage after a 79-year-old man was shot by deputies. On Monday, March 22, the man died from his injuries.

In a press release, the sheriff says the bodycam footage from five deputies shows the March 20 shooting. It happened at the RaceTrac at US 19 and Little Rd. in Hudson.

The video below shows the beginning of the standoff and ends with the shooting. The man shot is identified as James Zambrotto, 79.

The sheriff says Zambrotto does not have a criminal history with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, or any documented mental illnesses.

Zambrotto died from his injuries on Monday, deputies said. He had been in the hospital since Saturday's incident.

FDLE is the lead investigative agency on the deputy-involved shooting.

