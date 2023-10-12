Watch Now
75-year-old man arrested for capital sexual battery with a child

PCSO
Posted at 5:58 PM, Oct 12, 2023
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) arrested a man on Thursday for capital sexual battery with a child under 12.

According to PCSO, Roger Gibbings, 75, was employed at The Dragon Lair for several years, a third-party aftercare provider for Imagine School in Land O' Lakes.

Authorities said Gibbings made obscene statements and took explicit photos of the child while the child attended aftercare at Imagine School on Oct. 10, and PCSO began an investigation after a child reported the illegal acts on Oct. 11.

PCSO said there are no reports of additional victims; however, if you or a loved one may be a victim, contact the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

