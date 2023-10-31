70-year-old New Port Richey woman killed in hit-and-run: FHP

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old woman in New Port Richey on Monday night.

FHP said it happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Nimmer Drive.

Troopers said the victim tried to cross the road and walked into the path of a vehicle. The vehicle hit the woman and then left the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Troopers said evidence from the scene suggests the vehicle involved is a 1990s model Ford Ranger pickup. Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.