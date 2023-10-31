Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

70-year-old New Port Richey woman killed in hit-and-run: FHP

florida highway patrol-fhp-troopers.png
WFTS
florida highway patrol-fhp-troopers.png
Posted at 8:02 AM, Oct 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-31 08:04:28-04

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 70-year-old woman in New Port Richey on Monday night.

FHP said it happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and Nimmer Drive.

Troopers said the victim tried to cross the road and walked into the path of a vehicle. The vehicle hit the woman and then left the scene.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Troopers said evidence from the scene suggests the vehicle involved is a 1990s model Ford Ranger pickup. Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.