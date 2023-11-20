$43K lottery ticket sold in New Port Richey expires Tuesday

A winning lottery ticket that was sold in New Port Richey in May is set to expire this week. It's worth nearly $44,000.

The Florida Lottery said the winning Fantasy 5 ticket is worth $43,783.47. The deadline to claim the top prize is midnight on Tuesday, November 21.

The winning numbers for the ticket were 14 - 19 - 29 - 33 - 34. The ticket was sold on May 25 at the Winn-Dixie at 9101 Little Road.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office. Players can obtain additional information by visiting the Lottery's website, free mobile app, or by calling the Customer Service Department at (850) 487-7787.

Fantasy 5 is a pari-mutuel game where players win the top prize by matching five of five winning numbers drawn in any order.

According to a press release, since the game's inception, more than 1 billion Fantasy 5 and Fantasy 5 with EZmatch winners have won more than $5 billion in prizes, generated more than $3.90 billion for education, and created 16 millionaires.

