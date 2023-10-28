Watch Now
3 dead; FHP on the scene of three separate crashes

Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 28, 2023
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to three separate crashes in Pasco County on Saturday.

The first crash involved a van colliding with a fence on Monteverde Drive and Bosley Drive in Spring Hill, leaving one person dead on the scene.

The second crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle on Hudson Avenue and Sisters Lane in Hudson; the pedestrian died due to fatal injuries.

The third crash was on Rowan Road and Plathe Road in New Port Richey. FHP said the crash involved a van versus a fence, resulting in one fatality.

All three crashes are under investigation at this time.

