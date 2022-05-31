Watch
2 teenagers killed in Pasco County after crashing into retention pond: FHP

Posted at 9:15 AM, May 31, 2022
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said two 17-year-olds from Wesley Chapel died in a crash on Monday night.

According to FHP, it happened at the intersection of Estancia Boulevard and San Romano Drive around 10:30 p.m.

Troopers said a 17-year-old boy was driving a 2003 Toyota Sequia northbound on Estancia when he lost control for unknown reasons. The SUV left the road and crashed into a retention pond where it completely submerged.

FHP said the dive team with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office found the vehicle several hours later. The driver and the passenger, a 17-year-old girl, both died.

According to FHP the teenagers were both wearing seatbelts.

