HOLIDAY, Fla. — Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR) said two people were severely burned in a mobile home fire on Friday.

The "heavy fire" occurred at a mobile home on Buena Vista Lane in Holiday.

WFTS

WFTS

According to PCFR, one person was airlifted from the scene and the other person was taken by ambulance to Tampa General Hospital. Both adults were listed as trauma alerts due to their severe burns.

At this time, local lane closures are in effect, and it is unknown what caused the fire.