2 people shot at shopping center in Land O' Lakes

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco Sheriff's Office said two people were shot at a shopping center in Land O' Lakes Monday evening.

PSO said around 5:45 p.m., four adults were arguing at the Village Lakes Shopping Center in Land O' Lakes. The argument escalated, and two of the adults were shot.

Deputies said both victims were taken two a local hospital and the other two adults have been detained.

According to PSO, all four people knew each other and there is no threat to the public.

The investigation remains ongoing.