2 people hospitalized, horse killed in Pasco County hit-and-run crash

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Two people were hospitalized and a horse was killed after a hit-and-run crash in Pasco County.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said a crash on Bowman Road near Rabbit Farm Road happened in Shady Hills Wednesday night.

Officials said two people, a 26-year-old man and a 39-year-old man, were hospitalized with serious injuries and the horse was killed. The sedan that hit the horse carriage and the two people on it left the area, according to fire rescue officials.

An accident report from Florida Highway Patrol says the carriage was cited for not having tail lights. The 19-year-old driver of the sedan was not cited.