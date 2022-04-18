Watch
NewsPasco County

Actions

2 injured in car collapse, Pasco County Fire Rescue investigating

PCFR investigating car collapse, 2 injured
FIRE-TRUCK-GENERIC-FIREFIGHTER.png
WFTS
FIRE-TRUCK-GENERIC-FIREFIGHTER.png
Posted at 3:10 PM, Apr 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-18 15:10:19-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are working to free two men after they were trapped under a car, according to a tweet from Pasco Fire Rescue (PCFR).

Pasco Fire Rescue said the men became trapped as they were working on the car. It is unclear at this time, how the car fell on them. The incident happened in Zephyrhills just after 2 p.m.

Both men are being listed as trauma alerts and PCFR said two medical helicopters are responding to the scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News PLUS. Your FREE, 24/7 place for breaking news, I-Team investigations and Florida's most accurate forecast. All in the same place you watch Netflix, Disney+, or Hulu. Add it to your streaming device today!