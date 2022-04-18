2 injured in car collapse, Pasco County Fire Rescue investigating

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are working to free two men after they were trapped under a car, according to a tweet from Pasco Fire Rescue (PCFR).

Pasco Fire Rescue said the men became trapped as they were working on the car. It is unclear at this time, how the car fell on them. The incident happened in Zephyrhills just after 2 p.m.

Both men are being listed as trauma alerts and PCFR said two medical helicopters are responding to the scene.

#ALERT: TRAUMATIC INJURIES | ZEPHYRHILLS | WINDKNOB CT. Firefighters are working to free two men trapped under a vehicle after it collapsed while they were working on it. Both victims are listed as trauma alerts, and two medical helicopters are responding. #PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/GOfRLDw1jb — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) April 18, 2022

This is a developing story, check back for updates.