2 injured during armed robbery in New Port Richey: Police

Posted at 2:17 PM, May 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-19 14:17:34-04

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Two people were attacked during an armed robbery in New Port Richey Wednesday night.

New Port Richey Police Department said the robbery occurred around midnight when the four suspects physically attacked a man and woman at Sims Park. The suspects took several items from the pair and then fled the scene.

Both victims were taken by ambulance due to their injuries. Police said an investigation and community leads led them to arrest the suspects on Friday.

Jaquez Geovantah Osborne, 19, Tayson Carter, Jr., 21, Jayda Butler, 18, and a fourth unnamed minor are being charged with second-degree robbery.

