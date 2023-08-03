2 dead after fire breaks out inside Hudson home, officials say

HUDSON, Fla. — Two people are dead after a fire broke out inside a Pasco County home on Thursday.

Pasco Fire Rescue said they found two adults who had passed away inside the Hudson residence located on Viva Via Drive. They added that the fire was contained inside the home, and it has since been put out.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by PFR, along with Pasco County Sheriff's Office and the State Fire Marshall.

There is no further information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.