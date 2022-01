PASCO COUNTY, Fla — A mother and two children are dead in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Pasco deputies are on the scene of what the sheriff says is a murder-suicide in the Lake Padgett area of Land O' Lakes.

Deputies said it appears the mother took the lives of her two children, then her own life.

WFTS

There is no threat to the public.

This is a developing story, refresh for the latest updates