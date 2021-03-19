19-year-old strikes, kills elderly man with hammer in New Port Richey, police says

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A 19-year-old man with autism was arrested after striking an elderly man in the head with a hammer, killing him, police said.

New Port Richey police said officers responded to a home in regards to a dead elderly man around 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The caller was a 19-year-old man with autism that also lived in the home.

The caller said he did not know how the 69-year-old man died but was adamant the elderly man was dead.

When officers arrived, they found the elderly man inside the home. The man had injuries to the top of his head.

Police said the injuries did not appear to be self-inflicted.

After the Miranda, the 19-year-old, Jacob Young, said he and the victim had a verbal argument. Young admitted that during the argument, he struck the victim in the head with a hammer.

He also admitted he killed the victim, so he washed the hammer and hid it under items on the kitchen counter.

Young was arrested for first-degree murder and was transported to Land O' Lakes Detention Center without incident.

