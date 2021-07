A 14-year-old girl was killed in an ATV crash in Pasco County Sunday afternoon.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of the ATV, a 15-year-old girl, had three other passengers on board, a 14-year-old and two 12-year-olds.

While riding on Old Trilby Road, one of the passengers fell off the ATV and onto the roadway. She suffered serious injuries.

The 14-year-old girl was taken to a local hospital but later died from her injuries.

No one else was injured.