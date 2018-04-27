14 arrested in operation at 3 different strip clubs in Pasco

14 people were arrested thanks to three search warrants carried out at three different strip clubs in Pasco County.

It happened Thursday night at about 10:00 p.m.

Members of the Special Investigations Division executed the warrants at the sexually oriented businesses in reference to illicit narcotics sales, solicitation of prostitution, lewd and lascivious exhibitionism and other criminal charges.

The operation resulted in 14 arrests and a total of 36 criminal charges.

The businesses were Club Desire and Club Allure in New Port Richey, as well as the Brass Flamingo in Port Richey.

Brass Flamingo manager Gregory Hill was arrested and charged with one count of sexual performance of a child after he hired a juvenile to strip at the club.

“Operation SOB” was implemented with the assistance of multiple Pasco SO Units and members of the Pasco Human Trafficking Task Force. In addition, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, ABT, and the State Fire Marshal assisted in the operation.