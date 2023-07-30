11-year-old boy dies in motocross accident, Dade City Police say

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Dade City Police Department is currently investigating a motocross accident that happened Sunday morning, killing an 11-year-old child.

Around 10 a.m., several people were at the motocross track practicing on dirt bikes at the Dade City Motocross, located at 36722 County Road 52.

An 11-year-old boy riding an 85cc dirt bike crashed after completing a jump on the track, but was able to start picking up his dirt bike.

As he picked up his bike, another person jumped the same hill, striking the boy's upper body as he came back onto the track.

Medics who were on scene quickly began assessing his injuries. They requested that the Pasco County Fire Rescue be called due to injuries the boy received to his shoulder area.

Pasco County Fire Rescue later arrived on scene and requested that the child be transported via helicopter to a nearby hospital due to his injuries.

The child later died from his injuries.