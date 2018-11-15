1-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning in Wesley Chapel pool

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A 1-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell into a pool in Wesley Chapel.

Pasco County Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the near-drowning around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The infant reportedly fell into a pool located in the 30600 block of Tremont Drive.

The boy was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.