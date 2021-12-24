Watch
3 people injured, including a child, due to accident at Snowcat Ridge

1 person was seriously injured, PCFR says
Posted at 3:59 PM, Dec 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-24 16:03:40-05

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One person was flown to the hospital with serious injuries following an accident at Snowcat Ridge Friday afternoon.

Pasco Fire Rescue said firefighters are treating three people following an accident involving a snow tube.

One adult was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, and another adult and child have minor injuries, PCFR said.

No other information has been given at this time.

