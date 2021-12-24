3 people injured, including a child, due to accident at Snowcat Ridge

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One person was flown to the hospital with serious injuries following an accident at Snowcat Ridge Friday afternoon.

Pasco Fire Rescue said firefighters are treating three people following an accident involving a snow tube.

One adult was flown to a hospital with serious injuries, and another adult and child have minor injuries, PCFR said.

#ALERT: TRAUMATIC INJURY | DARBY | SNOWCAT RIDGE | Firefighters are currently treating 3 patients after an accident involving an snow tube.



-1 adult is being flown with serious injuries.

-1 adult with minor injuries

-1 child with minor injuries#PCFRNews pic.twitter.com/PBUTxR4pRY — Pasco Fire Rescue (@PascoFireRescue) December 24, 2021

No other information has been given at this time.

