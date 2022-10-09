1 killed in Plant City car crash: FHP

One person died after a car crash in Plant City on Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

FHP stated that a Honda Civic was traveling west on SR-60 when its driver, a 39-year-old woman, lost control of the car for unknown reasons around 7:50 a.m.

It crossed a grass median and collided with an Audi A4 that was traveling east. The impact caused both cars to rotate until the Civic stopped on the south grass shoulder and the Audi on the center median.

The 27-year-old driver and 3-year-old passenger of the Audi suffered minor injuries.

The driver of the Civic passed away at the scene of the crash.