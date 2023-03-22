1 killed in overnight fire in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — One person is dead after an overnight mobile home fire in Zephyrhills, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters responded to the home in the 40100 block of Nottingham Trail just after 12 a.m.

Upon arrival, firefighters found the single-wide home on fire.

Firefighters searched the home and removed one adult. Life-saving measures were attempted, but the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene, PCFR said.

Firefighters got the fire out in 15 minutes. The cause is under investigation.