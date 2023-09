PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — One person is dead after an early morning fire in Pasco County, according to fire rescue officials.

Pasco Fire said firefighters were on the scene of a structure fire on Larry Road around 2:30 a.m. At the scene, they found a mobile home engulfed.

Fire officials confirmed there was one fatality. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information has been released at this time.