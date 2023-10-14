Watch Now
1 dead after two-vehicle crash in Pasco County

Posted at 4:16 PM, Oct 14, 2023
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a crash that left one person dead and two people injured on Little Road on Saturday. 

According to FHP, Vehicle 1, a Kia Soul, was traveling northbound on Little Road, while Vehicle 2, a Hyundai Santa Fe, was heading southbound on the same road.

The release said the crash happened on Fivay Road when the Kia attempted to turn left and into the path of the Hyundai, where both vehicles collided. 

FHP said the impact caused both vehicles to rotate and stop in the southbound lanes on the southwest grass shoulder.

Authorities said the driver of the Kia, a 79-year-old woman from Port Richey, suffered severe injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, where she later passed. 

The driver of the Hyundai, an  81-year-old woman from Hudson, and a passenger in the exact vehicle, an 84-year-old man from Hudson, only suffered minor injuries.

