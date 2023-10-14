1 dead after stolen pickup truck crash in Dade City

DADE CITY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a crash involving a stolen vehicle that killed one person on Saturday.

According to the release, a Ford pickup towing a utility trailer was heading eastbound near 33630 Clinton Avenue in Dade City when the driver lost control of the vehicle.

FHP said the pickup veered off the road, entering the south shoulder and colliding with a utility pole. The impact caused the vehicle to crash into a fence and overturn.

Authorities said the pickup driver, a 40-year-old man from Lakeland, fled the scene on foot.

The vehicle's passenger was a 30-year-old woman from Lakeland, who was taken to a nearby hospital, where she passed due to fatal injuries.

FHP said it was later discovered that the truck involved in the crash had been reported stolen from Zephyrhills.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.