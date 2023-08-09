Watch Now
1 dead after car runs into Pasco ambulance transporting patient, FHP says

Posted at 10:38 AM, Aug 09, 2023
ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is investigating a traffic fatality involving a car and an ambulance operated by Pasco County Fire Rescue (PCFR).

FHP said the ambulance was traveling south on Morris Bridge Road, operating in emergency mode around 7:24 p.m. on Tuesday. The ambulance was transporting a patient to a hospital.

At the intersection, a Toyota Corolla traveling east on SR-54 failed to yield to the ambulance and continued to travel through the green traffic.

The Corolla hit the side of the ambulance. The four EMS personnel in the ambulance weren't injured, but a 78-year-old woman receiving emergency care passed away later at a local hospital.

The driver of the car, 39, sustained minor injuries and refused to be taken to a hospital.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

