1 dead after break-in, shooting in Pasco County: PSO

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — One woman died after she was shot at in her New Port Richey home during a break-in, Pasco County's Sheriff's Office (PSO) said.

During a press conference, PSO stated that a woman was sleeping on the couch in her living room when someone started knocking on the front door around 12:40 a.m. on Tuesday.

When the woman woke up, she discovered that the door had been kicked in and a man was inside her home.

The suspect then pointed a gun at her and continued to move to the bedroom, where a second woman, the victim, was sleeping in her bed with two kids.

The victim sat up in the bed when the suspect turned on the light and said, "don't shoot me," before the suspect fired one round at her. After she fell off the bed due to the first round, he fired a second one that struck her.

Police were called, and the suspect fled, presumably in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where she passed away from her injuries.

PSO stated that it appears the suspect knew the victim because not only was he familiar with the layout of the house, but the shooting appeared to target the victim directly.

They also said that mental health services will be provided to the two children, both under 12 years old, who were in bed with the victim and the first woman.

PSO described the suspect as having a large build, around 5 foot ten inches tall and wearing a black skull mask.

This story is ongoing and will be updated when more details are available.

Anyone with information should submit tips to the PSO Crime Tips Line at 1-800-706-2488 or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.