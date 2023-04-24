1 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Dade City birthday party, police say

DADE CITY, Fla. — Dade City Police are investigating a shooting at a birthday party over the weekend that left one person dead and two others injured.

Police said it happened on Saturday at Watson Park. The shooting stemmed from an ongoing months-long dispute between people who know each other, police said.

According to police, a large crowd was gathered at the park for the party when someone fired into the crowd.

One of the victims was killed and the other two were taken to area hospitals for treatment. One victim has since been released and the other was admitted for observation, police said.

The three victims who were hit are all adults.

Police said it's unclear who started the altercation that led to the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Dade City Police Department.