1 dead, 1 injured after homeowner shoots would-be home invaders in Pasco County

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead and another injured after a shooting Friday afternoon in Port Richey.

According to the sheriff's office, three suspects were attempting to break into a home in the Hickory Hill Dr. area just after 2 p.m. when a person inside the home shot at the suspects trying to break in.

Deputies said one of the suspects that was shot died from their injuries. A second suspect was also shot and went to a nearby hospital, where they were arrested by sheriff's office deputies.

A quick search in the area led deputies to the third suspect, who was also arrested

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Fox Hollow Elementary, Jazz Dayspring Academy, and Schrader Elementary were placed on controlled campus status out of an abundance of caution.