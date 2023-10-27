Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured after homeowner shoots would-be home invaders in Pasco County

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 3:45 PM, Oct 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-27 15:52:17-04

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said one person is dead and another injured after a shooting Friday afternoon in Port Richey.

According to the sheriff's office, three suspects were attempting to break into a home in the Hickory Hill Dr. area just after 2 p.m. when a person inside the home shot at the suspects trying to break in.

Deputies said one of the suspects that was shot died from their injuries. A second suspect was also shot and went to a nearby hospital, where they were arrested by sheriff's office deputies.

A quick search in the area led deputies to the third suspect, who was also arrested

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said Fox Hollow Elementary, Jazz Dayspring Academy, and Schrader Elementary were placed on controlled campus status out of an abundance of caution.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.