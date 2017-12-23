Woman found with 20 letters and packages from people in the Clearwater area in her car

CLEARWATER, Fla -

A Clearwater woman has been arrested for stealing mail and other packages from homes in the Clearwater area.

Deputies responded on Friday to 1841 Keene Road after the resident, Roseanne Chiaramonte, called to report that a Christmas Card with a $25 gift card intended for her mail carrier was stolen from the storm door at her home. When Chiaramonte went to her laundry room she found 61-year-old Deborah McClung with the card. She confronted McClung, and she said that “The mailman does not come down here, I will bring it to him.” Chiaramonte asked McClung to return the envelope, she did and left the home.

On Saturday deputies stopped McClung’s vehicle to do a traffic stop near Keene Road. Deputies discovered mail from 20 other residences inside the vehicle. They also found Amazon packages including a Fitbit and new clothing with the tags still intact.

McClung admitted to the burglary at 1841 Keene Road, but became uncooperative when asked about the other mail found in her vehicle.

McClung was arrested for burglary to an occupied structure and violation of probation grand theft other and was transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Anyone with information or who suspects they are a victim is asked to contact Detective R. Tsanakaliotis of the North County Property Crimes Unit at (727) 582-6200.

Deputies continue to investigated and say more charges are probable.