Police investigating shooting in Tarpon Springs

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — Police are investigating a shooting in Tarpon Springs.

The Tarpon Springs Police communications center received a call around 8:45 a.m. about shots fired at 300 S. Florida Avenue. Officers responded and found a male victim had been shot. Tarpon Springs Police say that the victim is employed by a landscape contractor and was performing grounds maintenance duties at the time of the incident. The victim was working at the west area of the property, near a pool when he was shot.

Tarpon Springs Fire Rescue responded and transported the victim to Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson.

At this time there are several officers and detectives at the incident location conducting an investigation. There is no known description of the suspect at this time and it is not known where the gunfire originated from at the location.

Tarpon Springs High School, Springs Middle School and Sunset Hills Elementary School were all placed on lockout as a precaution to ensure students' safety.

The lockouts were lifted at 10:40 a.m., according to Tarpon Springs Police.

No additional information has been released at this time.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.