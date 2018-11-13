Police: Man shot father in Tarpon Springs home, called 911 on himself

Police responded to a home in Tarpon Springs early Tuesday morning after a man called 911 and said he shot his father.

The call came in at approximately 1:02 a.m.

Officers arrived on scene at the home located on Lonesome Pine Lane and found a 68-year-old man dead in a bedroom on the third floor of the home.

The son, a 25-year-old man, was taken into custody and is currently being interviewed by detectives at this time. The scene has been secured and investigators are working on obtaining a search warrant for the home through the State Attorney's Office.

Police say the two men were the only people in the home at the time of the shooting.

The men have not been identified at this time.

Police are investigating the shooting as a domestic homicide.