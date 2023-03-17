Giant gnome moves into Safety Harbor's Folly Farm Nature Preserve

SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — A giant gnome has been spotted in Folly Farm Nature Preserve in Safety Harbor.

He's 17 feet tall, has feet the size of wheelbarrows, and a head the side of a wrecking ball.

Oh, and he answers to the name "Gnomeo."

"Gnomes frequent this area for sure," said local artist Chris Dotson, smiling. "They're gnome to be around."

Gnomeo is, in fact, a loving community project that combines the efforts of the city, the Safety Harbor Garden Club, renowned sculptor Kumpa (he's creating Gnomeo's big ol' head), and builder Sean Carbery of CarCo Design.

Everyone is donating time and labor in the name of the playful neighborly spirit.

"I get to do something fun, big toys, big stuff, make people smile," said Kumpa, who's created giant sculptures for Disney and Nickelodeon.

"We like to say we've gone from home building to gnome building," laughed Carbery, who's helping build the massive Gnomeo out of reclaimed wood.

The whimsical piece will make its debut on March 26 at the free Enchanted Garden Fest at Folly Farm Nature Preserve. Everyone is welcome.

