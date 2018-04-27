Make-A-Wish surprises Largo teen who battled rare cancer with 17-foot boat

TAMPA, Fla. — A Largo teen is surprised with a 17-foot Carolina Skiff and fishing accessories on Thursday night.

Make-A-Wish Southern Florida told Andrew May to attend an event at Armature Works in Tampa. He thought he was attending to help fundraise for Make-A-Wish.

"It was a dream come true. I couldn't believe it. Honestly, I did not expect that at all," said Andrew May.

On April 26, 2016, May was first diagnosed with Ewing sarcoma, a rare type of bone cancer. Only about 200 children and young adults are diagnosed each year, nationwide.

"Oh my God, I wish it for no mom. Scary. You feel that you're helpless, You can't help your son," said Fatima May.

May is grateful for the boat — but happier for his health.

"That's amazing. Right there, glory goes to God. That's amazing," said May.

RIPA and Associates, a Tampa-based civil and utility construction firm and longtime supporter of Make-A-Wish, donated the boat.

"Make-A-Wish has the opportunity to change lives and have an impact that will be everlasting," said Norm Wedderburn, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida.

RIPA and Associates has raised more than $350,000 in the past 3 years at its annual fishing tournament to help grant wishes.

May is cancer-free. He is hopeful for the future and headed for the horizon.

"Oh, I will be out on the water tomorrow," said May.