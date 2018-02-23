Largo City Council considers lowering speed limits on residential streets

LARGO, Fla. — The Largo City Council is looking to lower the speed limit on residential streets from 30 mph to 25 mph.

“One of the most frequent complaints I get is speeding in the neighborhoods,” said Mayor Woody Brown.

Brown said on average drivers are going nearly 40 mph on the sides streets. He said those speeds are too dangerous while kids are nearby playing outside.

“We are looking at all available tools we can to reduce speeding on those streets where kids are playing,” said Brown.

City traffic engineers are conducting a traffic study. The city council will consider the option to lower the speed limit in March.