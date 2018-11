LARGO, Fla. — The French Bulldog puppy stolen from All About Puppies was found safe in Tampa.

Largo PD posted on Facebook to thank TPD for the assist and added that the suspect Bryant Farfan would be spending time behind bars.

Detectives say Farfan was not helpful in the recovery of the dog and showed no sign of remorse over the theft. Farfan is accused of using a stolen credit card and stolen driver's license to fraudulently buy the French Bulldog back in October.

The dog is valued at several thousand dollars and was verified through its microchip.

Farfan was arrested Thursday and the puppy was found Friday.