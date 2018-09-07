Family and friends release balloons in memory of 2-year-old allegedly killed by his mother

LARGO, Fla. — Friends and family of 2-year-old Jordan Belliveau released balloons by the woods where investigators found his body on Tuesday night.

The group chanted, "Justice for Jordan."

They also gathered at the Largo Sports complex to hold a vigil for the child.

Largo Police arrested the boy's mother, Charisse Stinson, 21, for first-degree murder on Tuesday.

Investigators said she hit the boy and he hit a wall inside the family's apartment. He suffered seizures and instead of seeking medical attention, she took him to the woods, according to police.

Newly released documents showed the 2-year-old was exposed to drugs, guns and violence in the house where he lived.

The child's great-grandmother said she wished Jordan would have stayed with his foster parents.

She did not want to give us her name.

"He was doing good where he was at... I give all my heart and sympathy to the foster mom and dad," said Jordan's great-grandmother.

By May of 2018, a court order forced Jordan's foster family to give him back to his mother.

"I do know in my heart if he stayed there, he would still be here. I do know that," said the boy's great-grandmother.

A community mourned together on Thursday night. Some wrote messages on a poster board while other's left balloons and teddy bears behind at the memorial site.

The family is holding a "Celebration of Life" for Jordan on September 8 at 5 p.m. It will be held at the Highland Recreation Complex at 400 Highland Avenue NE in Largo.