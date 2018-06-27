Historic Fenway Hotel in Dunedin set to reopen as boutique hotel this fall

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The Historic Fenway Hotel in Dunedin is being renovated and is scheduled to reopen as a boutique hotel this fall.

Mainsail Lodging & Development has been working on the renovation since 2016. The developers say that the hotel will retain its historic appeal.

"Touches of the past come together in a modern setting," the Fenway's website states.

The Fenway originally opened in 1927 and boasted as an icon of the jazz age. Throughout its time as an operating hotel, it has hosted explorers, artists, politicians, musicians and more. It earned a place in history by serving as the county’s first radio station.

"The unique history of Fenway Hotel and the community of Dunedin inspired our vision for the property," said Joe Collier, president of Mainsail Lodging & Development. "The new Fenway will bring together touches of the past in a modern setting, giving new life to the hotel and restoring a piece of the destination's charming, offbeat character."

The renovated hotel, located at 453 Edgewater Drive, will have 83 guest rooms and suites and will feature a rooftop bar that overlooks Honeymoon and Caladesi Islands. The hotel will also have a combined 10,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space.

The expansive front lawn will host croquet, badminton, and special events, according to a press release.

The opening of the hotel will bring about 120 full-time jobs. Hiring is set to start at the end of July.