Two women caught on camera stealing $1,000 worth of alcohol from Clearwater liquor store

WFTS Webteam
6:01 PM, Dec 28, 2017

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clearwater Police are looking for two women caught on surveillance video robbing a liquor store.

It happened on Nov. 28 at Sunset Point Wine & Liquor located at 2516 Sunset Point Road.

They packed about $1,000 worth of alcohol into a cart, then left the store without paying when one suspect distracted the clerk by asking for an additional cart.

They reportedly left in a white Toyota Corolla believed to be a rental.

If you know who they are, please call 727-562-4242 or call Crime Stoppers of Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS. You can also use the TIP411 system by texting your tip and the keyword CWPD to 847411.

