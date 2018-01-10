Project aims to ease traffic nightmare on Clearwater Beach

The idea is to finish a bus pull-off under construction by mid-February. While the pull-off is a completely separate project, Whit Blanton, the Executive Director of Forward Pinellas, says it would act as a focal point for the next project. That plan would add traffic lights to parts of Causeway Boulevard and a separate lane for buses and emergency vehicles.
The hope is the separate lanes for buses and cars will mean fewer drivers clogging up roads and parking spots and more folks are sitting on the city's award-winning beach.
The plan would see people park in Downtown Clearwater, load up their things and take the bus over the intercoastal waterway to the beach. The bus would drop them off right before the roundabout, so clearly they would have to be okay with a little walking.
Spath is hoping the plan succeeds.
"We think it's good for us, and the little motel's right here," Spath said. "Who doesn't like having a bus service drop off your tourists 50 feet from the front door?"
Spath says people attempt to hand him cash for a spot in Barefoot Bay Motel's parking lot every single weekend after sitting in traffic for hours. Each time he has to turn them down.
"You can just see the frustration boiling over at this point and these are people that have come to Clearwater Beach, not locals [but] tourists, that have come and their initial experience, their first impression is, oh my god, where am I going to park?" said Spath.
Another part of the plan is adding a bus to carry people from Tampa International Airport to the beach every thirty minutes, seven days a week.
Forward Pinellas says none of the plans are finalized. The agency will be meeting with the Clearwater Beach Chamber on Wednesday to make sure there is an open line of communication and transparency as they discuss viable options.
You can go to the meeting in the Clearwater Courthouse's 5th Floor Assembly Room at 315 Court Street starting at 1:00 p.m.