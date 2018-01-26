Pinellas detectives searching for gunman after shooting victim found lying in Clearwater driveway

Sean O'Reilly
9:51 AM, Jan 26, 2018

A man is fighting for his life after a gunman shot him early Friday morning in unincorporated Clearwater. The shooting occurring just blocks north of the Largo Sports Complex. A neighbor called dispatchers around 4:11 a.m. after hearing gunshots and finding the victim lying at the end of a driveway. Deputies responded to 1788 Suffolk Drive and discovered a pile of glass, possibly from a vehicle's window, where the road meets the driveway. Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital. They say his injuries are life threatening. An ABC Action News crew saw detectives going door-to-door asking neighbors what they saw or heard around the time of the shooting. The Sheriff's Office has not released the victim's name or given a possible motive for the shooting. Deputies do not believe the public is at risk.

