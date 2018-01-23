Pier 60 in Clearwater Beach partially closes to repair the bait shop and pavilions

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Alexandra Taylor came from Niagara Falls, Canada, to post photos on her Instagram page from Clearwater Beach.

Taylor hoped to take the ultimate selfie with her friend posing at the far majestic end of Pier 60. But that is not going to happen.

“Coming from Canada, there’s not a lot of piers like this,” says Taylor, who admits she is bummed about the pier’s partial closing. “There’s endless opportunities for Instagram pictures.”

About half of the 1,080-foot iconic pier will be closed until around February 2. That means no selfies and no fishing for weeks.

Repairs are being made to the pier's bait house and shade-giving pavilions to beautify the span over the Gulf of Mexico. Workers will be installing new siding and air-conditioning.

The first half of Pier 60, including merchant tables, will remain open during a heavy tourism week in Tampa Bay that includes the Gasparilla Pirate Festival and the NHL All-Star Game at Amalie Arena.