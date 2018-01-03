Man seriously injured in shooting at Clearwater motel

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police are investigating after a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Clearwater Motel.

Clearwater Police and Clearwater Fire and Rescue responded to a call of shots fired at 9:19 p.m. Tuesday at the Super 8 Motel located at 22950 U.S. 19 N. in Clearwater. The motel is located just south of the intersection of U.S. 19 and Northeast Coachman Road.

An adult male was found shot there; he has been taken to Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg with serious injuries.

Police are on scene conducting an investigation into the shooting; the circumstances surrounding it are not known at this time.

No further information is available at this time.