Man charged with killing pregnant mother in Clearwater drive-by shooting

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Clearwater Police announced Friday an arrest in the investigation of a pregnant mother shot and killed in a drive-by shooting.

RELATED: Police: Pregnant woman killed in drive-by shooting in front of husband, daughter in Clearwater

Elizabeth Rosado, 30, was traveling with her family Sunday night and had just picked up her younger brother from church.

They were on Woodlawn trying to go around a vehicle, when shots were fired.

Police say Charles Allen, the owner of the car, feared that he was being robbed and fired a shot with a high-powered rifle that killed Rosado.

"We are talking about a piece of equipment that has the ability to penetrate vehicle doors, through our bullet-proof vests," said Clearwater Police Chief Daniel Slaughter.

ACCUSED KILLER SPEAKS: Charles Allen, arrested for killing Elizabeth Rosado & her unborn child in drive-by shooting, tearfully told reporters he didn't do it & "they got the wrong guy." @abcactionnews VIDEO: pic.twitter.com/7RkU7i9MEQ — Ryan Smith (@RyanReports) December 22, 2017

Police have located the vehicle but are still looking for the weapon.

Officers arrested Allen Friday at his work.

"He acted like a clown," said Chief Slaughter. "He was laying down and doing some goofy stuff in his car and he's, quite honestly, lucky based on the facts and circumstances of this case that he didn't get shot."

Chief Slaughter credits witness testimony as key in building the case against Allen.

"Somebody who was very fearful of this individual, who now they do not have to worry about him because he will not see the light of day for a while," said Chief Slaughter.

Officials have discredited Allen's initial statement and say they have no doubt he is the offender.

He will be charged with two capital murder charges, as Rosado was three months pregnant.

Allen maintains his innocence, tearfully telling reporters Friday night that he didn't do it and that police "got the wrong guy."

Allen has an extensive criminal history, including 35 arrests for drug possession, battery, grand theft auto, fleeing and eluding, trespassing, and fraud. Allen was just released from Florida Department of Corrections in March after serving seven years for cocaine possession.