Florida's 'Stand Your Ground' shooter Michael Drejka speaks from Clearwater jail

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- The man charged with manslaughter in the death of Markeis McGlockton spoke from jail about his financial troubles, and he gave some insight into what he said happened that day.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office shared an interview a reporter did with Michael Drejka. At first, Drejka did not want to answer specific questions about July 19. Later during the 20-minute interview, Drejka told the reporter he feared for his life.

"It felt like I was tackled or someone hit me from behind with something," Drejka said.

Authorities said the dispute started because of a handicap spot. Drejka said he knows people who have needed to use them.

"My whole life it's always been looking for a handicap parking spot. It's always touched a nerve with me...because they're abused and used," Drejka said.

Drejka told authorities he defended himself when, they said, he shot McGlockton.

"I followed the law the way I thought the law was supposed to be followed. I cleared every hurdle that that law had to...had to put in front of me," Drejka said.​​​​​​​

Drejka said he was scared.

"I've never been confronted like that," he said.

The attorney representing McGlockton's parents, Michele Rayner, watched the entire jailhouse interview.

"Michael Drejka is nothing more to me than a vigilante. He's nothing more than a wannabe cop that is out here patrolling," Rayner said.​​​​​​​

Rayner does not believe Drejka showed any remorse, during the interview.

"Markeis McGlockton was a father. He was a son. He was shot down in front of his child. He collapsed and died in front of his child over a parking spot," Rayner said.​​​​​​​

McGlockton's family said McGlockton was protecting them that day and they want justice.

"But what he did not know is that he did not do what was right. He did not follow the law, and in fact, he murdered someone in cold blood," Rayner said.