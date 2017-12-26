Clearwater Police: Mother instructed son to steal before Christmas

Ryan Smith
9:53 PM, Dec 25, 2017
12:30 AM, Dec 26, 2017

Mother shoplifting with children and tells one to conceal stolen items

WFTS / Pinellas County Sheriff's Office
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
WFTS Assignment Desk
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Police investigators say a local mother coached her son to steal from a Clearwater department store right before Christmas. 

Mahassen Elhadary, 39, was arrested for child neglect, retail theft, and possession of an anti-shoplifting device. 

Police say Elhadary placed clothes and shoes into a bag, telling her son to conceal items as well, while exiting the JC Penny at Westfield Countryside Saturday night.  

Total cost of the merchandise was $527.

When store security confronted the mother, Elhadary grabbed her baby out of the stroller and ran away, leaving behind her 14-year-old son and two-year-old, according to the police report. 

Elhadary denied using her kids to steal when ABC Action News stopped by her Land O' Lakes house for comment. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top