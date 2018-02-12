Clearwater man charged with sexual battery of 17-year-old boy

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Deputies arrested a Clearwater auto shop dealer for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy on Saturday.

David A. West is charged with sexual battery and possession of a controlled substance.

According to Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, detectives assigned to the Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation after a 17-year-old boy dialed 911 Saturday to report he had been sexually battered by an acquaintance.

The boy was sexually assaulted at the man's residence, the sheriff's news release said.

When West was taken into custody, a white substance was found on his person. The substance tested positive for cocaine, the release said.