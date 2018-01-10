City of Clearwater cracking down on run-down homes

After multiple complaints, The City of Clearwater will crack down on crumbling homes starting today.

Today, the city's code compliance division will sweep neighborhoods within N Duncan Avenue, Airport Drive, Drew Street and N Keene Road and N Duncan Avenue and Drew St. Staff will look for the following violations:



Yard overgrowth

Poorly maintained fences

Trash and debris on the property

Damaged driveways

Inoperable vehicles

Vehicles parked on the grass

Vehicles with no tags or expired tags

Hauling trailers parked illegally

Exterior surface issues on the home

This is the first step in the process. The city says they've fined property owners over and over. Some of these homes have racked up more than a half million dollars each. City leaders will foreclose homes with low or no mortgages. This crackdown also applies to commercial properties. More than 140 properties racked up $18.6 million in liens.

The city is giving homeowners an opportunity to clean up. Clearwater's Solid Waste Department will also be in that same zone collecting bulk items. Trash must be placed on the curb by 7 a.m. Only items they cannot take are propane tanks, paint or chemicals.

For more information, contact the city's Code Compliance Division at (727) 562-4720. For information in Spanish, call (727) 562-4664.