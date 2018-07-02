Cement truck overturns in St. Petersburg causing traffic delays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A cement mixer overturned in St. Petersburg on Monday, spilling cement onto the roadway.

St. Petersburg Police say that the cement truck overturned on 22nd Avenue South, after coming off the interstate ramp. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic Alert: Cement Truck overturned on 22 Ave S, near I-275 exit ramp. Driver unknown injuries. 22nd Ave South closed eastbound for several hours for clean-up & #stpetepd investigation — St. Pete Police (@StPetePD) July 2, 2018

22nd Ave South was closed eastbound and is down to one lane westbound. The 22nd Ave S. exit ramp from I-275 was also closed to traffic.

Police say that there was quite a bit of spilled material on the roadway, and clean-up crews finished their work a few hours afterward

Roads were opened back up Monday evening.

Click here for traffic maps, alternate routes.