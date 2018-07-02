Cement truck overturns in St. Petersburg causing traffic delays

Mary Stringini
5:02 PM, Jul 2, 2018
23 mins ago

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A cement mixer overturned in St. Petersburg on Monday, spilling cement onto the roadway.

St. Petersburg Police say that the cement truck overturned on 22nd Avenue South, after coming off the interstate ramp. No other vehicles were involved.

The driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

 

 

22nd Ave South was closed eastbound and is down to one lane westbound. The 22nd Ave S. exit ramp from I-275 was also closed to traffic.

Police say that there was quite a bit of spilled material on the roadway, and clean-up crews finished their work a few hours afterward

Roads were opened back up Monday evening.

Click here for traffic maps, alternate routes.

