Belle of the Ball offering free homecoming dresses available for in-need high school teens

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- A Tampa Bay area charity is offering free homecoming dresses and accessories to in-need high school teens.

Belle of the Ball's mission is to make sure no girl is "denied the opportunity to attend her high school dance because of financial difficulty."

The charity has over 3,000 dresses in its inventory. It welcomes all financially needy girls to get a dress regardless of where they live.

Dresses are available for any high school dances be it a prom, homecoming or military ball. No referral letter or appointment needed.

The charity asks for a small donation of $1 to $5 for a dress but it is not a requirement.

The Belle of the Ball boutique at 1210 Holt Avenue in Clearwater will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the following dates:

Saturday September 8

Saturday September 22

Saturday October 6

Saturday October 20

The charity does need dress donations. They can be made at the dates and times listed above or year-round at all Sun Country Cleaners locations in Pinellas County. Large sized dresses are the biggest need (sizes 18-26).

For more information about Belle of the Ball, call (877) 772-3553 or visit belleoftheballproject.com.