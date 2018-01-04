Deputies arrest 60-year-old man 11 minutes after he allegedly robbed a bank using a knife

BELLEAIR BLUFFS, Fla. -- It took only minutes for deputies to arrest a bank robbery suspect on Wednesday.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says around 3:27 p.m. a man armed with a knife approached two bank tellers inside The Bank of the Ozarks, located at 525 Indian Rocks Road in Belleair Bluffs, and demanded cash.

Bank officials told deputies the man took an undisclosed amount of cash from the bank teller and walked out of the building before deputies arrived.

Deputies obtained a physical description of the suspect and immediately began searching the area.

About ten minutes later, undercover detectives saw a passenger inside a vehicle one mile from the bank who matched the description of the bank robber.

Deputies and Belleair Police officers stopped the vehicle near the intersection of Ponce De Leon Boulevard and Indian Rocks Road.

The Sheriff's Office reports the passenger, 60-year-old Michael Sadusky, possessed cash consistent with the amount of money stolen from the bank and a knife similar to the one used in the robbery.

During an interview with detectives, Sadusky admitted to committing the bank robbery.

After the robbery, authorities say Sadusky walked to the Belleair Bluffs Apartments, located at 675 Indian Rocks Road, where he solicited a ride from 43-year Brian Kleer and his nephew 27-year-old Justin Turek.

Detectives say neither Kleer nor Turek were aware Sadusky had just robbed The Bank of the Ozarks. They were released and are not expected to face any charges.

Deputies arrested Sadusky and took him to the Pinellas County Jail. He is charged with one count of armed robbery with a deadly weapon.